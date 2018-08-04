Euro Paper Talk: Juventus ready move for Man Utd's Paul Pogba

Could Man Utd playmaker Paul Pogba be re-joining Juve?

With Deadline Day fast approaching, the rumour mill is churning out juicy transfer speculation around Europe. We have already witnessed a number of big moves across the continent and there is certainly more to come.

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and latest news stories.

ITALY

Juventus are ready to make the most of another fallout between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba. The French midfielder is keen on a move back to Turin, with the Manchester United unhappy at Pogba's decision to ignore his plea for players to return early to pre-season from holiday (Tuttosport).

With Gonzalo Higuain signed on loan, AC Milan will now turn their focus to selling three players. Carlos Bacca, Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva have been deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro and will now be touted around the market (Calciomercato).

Following Gonzalo Higuain's move to Milan, the Rossoneri are now lining up more transfers

Daniele Rugani rejected a contract offer of €20m from Chelsea to stay at Juventus. The defender never wanted to leave the Bianconeri and was willing to reject a massive pay rise from the Premier League side (Tuttosport).

Marko Pjaca will sign for Fiorentina on loan. The Florence club will play Juventus €2mn to loan the winger for the season, with the option to sign the Croatian for €20m at the end of the season (Sky Sports Italia).

SPAIN

Hatem Ben Arfa is close to signing for Rayo Vallecano, with the Frenchman's representatives in Madrid this weekend to conduct talks. The former Newcastle United playmaker is available on a free transfer after being released by Paris Saint-Germain (L'Equipe).

Hatem Ben Arfa is close to signing for Rayo Vallecano

Mateo Kovacic still wants to leave Real Madrid despite rumours linking Luka Modric with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. AC Milan have emerged as the frontrunners for Kovacic in the past few days, with Real Madrid willing to sell (Sport).

Ousmane Dembele surprised Ernesto Valverde and his coaches at Barcelona by cutting short his holiday and turning up at the club's training ground to train on his own on Friday. The winger has been granted time off until August 12 (AS).

FRANCE

Adrien Rabiot's future at Paris Saint-Germain is still up in the air despite Arturo Vidal's move to Barcelona. Rabiot had been a target for the Catalan club, but is still to clarify whether he will sign a new contract with the French champions (Sport).

Adrien Rabiot's future at PSG is still up in the air

GERMANY

Timo Werner wants to extend his contract at RB Leipzig in order to work under new manager Julian Nagelsmann next season. Werner has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe, but wants to stay where he is for now (Kicker).

Timo Werner wants to extend his contract at Leipzig

PORTUGAL

Real Madrid are putting Fabio Coentrao under pressure to force through a permanent move to Sporting Lisbon. The left-back spent last season on loan at the Portuguese club, but Sporting have yet to make a transfer offer for the player (O Jogo).