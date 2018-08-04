Aston Villa's Gary Gardner a target for West Brom, QPR and Bolton

Gary Gardner has spent his entire career at Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner is the subject of interest from Championship sides West Brom, QPR and Bolton, Sky sources understand.

Gardner came off the bench to make his first-team Villa debut in a 3-1 Premier League win at Chelsea on New Year's Eve in 2011.

He has since gone on to make 46 appearances for the club and has enjoyed loan spells with Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

He spent last season on loan at Barnsley where he made 30 appearances and captained the Tykes on a number of occasions.

The former England U21 international is the younger brother of former Villa and West Brom midfielder Craig, who is currently playing for Birmingham.

West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, lost 2-1 at home to Bolton in their opening Championship fixture of the season on Saturday.

QPR, who last week accepted a transfer ban for January 2019 for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, also lost their Championship opener, going down 1-0 at Preston in Steve McClaren's first competitive game as the club's manager.

