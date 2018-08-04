FA requests England players to fill in Russia World Cup survey

England players have been asked by the FA to fill out a survey on their World Cup

England players have been asked by the FA to fill out a questionnaire about the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The FA have asked all members of Gareth Southgate's 23-man World Cup squad and support staff to provide feedback on their experiences at the tournament.

England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and the FA want to make sure they learn as much as possible about what went right and wrong in Russia.

England's base camp, training ground and media facilities near St Petersburg were widely acknowledged as some of the best seen at a major tournament.

England manager Southgate is due back at work at St George's Park next week after his summer holiday.

The FA want to start talks with his representatives about a new contract as soon as possible, with his present deal set to run out in 2020.

Renewed interest in the England team is reflected by the FA selling around a thousand tickets per day for the Nations League game against Spain, which is live on Sky Sports, at Wembley on Saturday, September 8.