Middlesbrough's Martyn Waghorn bid accepted by Ipswich Town

Martyn Waghorn scored 16 goals in 44 Championship games last season

Middlesbrough have had an offer for Martyn Waghorn accepted by Ipswich Town, Sky Sports News understands.

Talks over personal terms can now begin, with Boro keen to have the forward available in time for their match against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

The news will come as a blow to Frank Lampard, who was keen to add Waghorn to his Derby County squad.

However, the Rams had to raise funds before they could bring in the 28-year-old, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play Regulations.

They planned to sell Matej Vydra to Leeds United, but his move to Elland Road fell through after the two parties failed to agree personal terms.

Waghorn played no part in Ipswich's opening Championship game of the season on Saturday, a 2-2 draw at Portman Road against newly-promoted Blackburn Rovers.

