Euro Paper Talk: Inter Milan target Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is now top of Inter Milan's wish list

With just weeks of the transfer window remaining the rumour mill is churning out transfer speculation around Europe. We have already witnessed a number of big moves across the continent and there is certainly more to come.

ITALY

Ilkay Gundogan is now top of Inter Milan's wish list. The Serie A club have targeted Luka Modric and Arturo Vidal, who joined Barcelona, this summer, but are more likely to sign the Manchester City midfielder who could be available for £36m (€40m) (Tuttosport).

Joao Mario still wants a permanent move to the Premier League this summer. The Inter Milan midfielder is attracting attention from Everton and Leicester City and wants a deal to be reached before next week's deadline in England (Tuttosport).

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Bernard. The Brazil winger is a free agent after running down his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk and had been thought to be close to joining AC Milan, with Chelsea also interested, but Inter have also made an offer (Gazzetta dello Sport).

SPAIN

Luka Modric is expected to meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the next three days after returning from his holiday in Sardinia. The Croatia midfielder is expected to tell Perez at this meeting whether or not he wants to leave to join Inter Milan (AS).

Valencia manager Marcelino has underlined his desire to keep Rodrigo at the club amid interest from Real Madrid. However, he admitted he could leave if his release clause of £107m (€120m) is activated (Marca).

Sevilla have made Iago Falque a target as they look for a playmaker this summer. An opening offer of £16m (€18m) has been made for the Spaniard, although they are also interested in Barcelona's Munir El-Haddadi and Girona's Portu (Mundo Deportivo).

FRANCE

Lille expect a formal offer of around £9.8m (€11m) to be made by Napoli for Kevin Malcuit this week. The Serie A club are keen to reach a deal quickly and hope to complete the transfer in the coming days (L'Equipe).

GERMANY

Ivan Perisic has opened the door to joining Bayern Munich, talking about the influence manager and fellow Croat Niko Kovac has had on him. The winger also admitted he would like to play in "Spain or England in the future," but that the Champions League is most important to him now (SportBILD).

PORTUGAL

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira will personally prompt contract talks with Franco Cervi, with the 24-year-old seen as a key part of the club's future. The player's agent has already indicated Cervi wants to stay in Lisbon, but wants a significant pay rise (O Jogo).

