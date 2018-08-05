Burnley 0-2 Espanyol: Sean Dyche's side beaten in Turf Moor friendly

Burnley's Jeff Hendrick battles for the ball during a pre-season defeat to Espanyol

Burnley finished pre-season on a losing note after Espanyol claimed a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche rested the players who were taken to extra-time in Thursday's Europa League triumph over Aberdeen and second-half goals from Didac and Sergi Darder secured victory for the La Liga side.

It was a low-key end to the Clarets' preparations for the new Premier League season but new signing Ben Gibson - a £15m arrival from Middlesbrough - was in attendance.

Ben Gibson watched on after joining from Middlesbrough

Kevin Long nodded a good Burnley chance wide midway through the first half but Clarets goalkeeper Adam Legzdins - making his second start for the club - was kept busy, tipping over Hermosa's header and then denying Perez with an outstretched leg.

Espanyol finally broke his resistance five minutes after the break when Didac poked in following a slick passing move.

The Spaniards sealed the win three minutes from time, Darder finding the bottom corner from 20 yards.

