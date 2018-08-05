Ben Gibson joins Burnley on four-year deal from Middlesbrough

Ben Gibson played for Middlesbrough in the Premier League during the 2016-17 season

Ben Gibson has joined Burnley on a four-year deal from Middlesbrough for a joint club record fee.

The 25-year-old has moved to the Clarets for £15m, matching the fee paid for Chris Wood last summer, and becomes the club's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Gibson underwent a medical on Saturday and returns to the Premier League after being an ever-present during his first experience of England's top-flight during the 2016-17 season.

The defender made 50 appearances last season in all competitions as Middlesbrough missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League with defeat in the play-offs.

During Gibson's time at the Riverside, he was called into the England squad on three occasions, but is yet to play for the senior side.

Gibson will provide added competition in Sean Dyche's squad alongside fellow centre-backs James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Kevin Long while he could feature in the Europa League after the Clarets' impressive seventh place finish last season.

Burnley defeated Aberdeen in extra-time to reach the third qualifying round and will next play Istanbul Basaksehir while they will face Southampton in their Premier League opener next Sunday.

