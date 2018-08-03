Burnley agree fee with Middlesbrough for Ben Gibson

Burnley have agreed a fee with Middlesbrough for Ben Gibson, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News has been told the agreement between the clubs is a deal worth £15m for Boro.

Burnley had failed with two previous bids of £12m and £13m over the past 48 hours but an agreement over a fee for Gibson has now been reached.

1:20 Pulis refuses to rule out Gibson exit Pulis refuses to rule out Gibson exit

The Middlesbrough captain, who came through the club's academy, signed a new five-year deal last season.

However, Boro boss Tony Pulis admitted on Friday the club would likely have to accept a deal if one of their players wants to play in the Premier League.

"If he has the opportunity and the chance to go to the Premier League then brilliant for Ben," Pulis said. "What has got to happen is that we make sure we get the best deal we possibly can for the football club and that we know where the next centre-half is.

"Good players move on and they move on to bigger clubs. We would love to say it is not going to happen and we are in a position to keep the richer clubs or Premier League clubs from our players.

"Everybody in their profession wants to play at the top level. He has to seriously think about it and that's him as a person, not Middlesbrough."

Gibson made 50 appearances last season as Middlesbrough reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Ben Gibson on England duty

The 25-year-old has played 185 times for the club and captained the side in the Premier League in 2016-17.

Middlesbrough open their Sky Bet Championship campaign against Millwall at The Den on Saturday.