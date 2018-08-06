Transfer deadline day: 10 players who could still be on the move

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is reportedly a Chelsea target

Transfer deadline day is fast approaching but here are 10 players who could be involved in a late switch...

Harry Maguire to Man Utd - 13/8 with Sky Bet

Will England's World Cup star Harry Maguire become the most expensive defender in history? Sky sources understand Manchester United are preparing to make a big for the Leicester centre-back - and that it could take a huge sum for the Foxes to part with their player of the year.

Maguire returns to Leicester training on Monday following his exploits in Russia, where he was a standout performer in England's run to the semi-finals. The former Hull City defender was ever-present for Leicester last season - but will he be in their colours or playing for the home side when the clubs meet live on Sky Sports on Friday night at Old Trafford?

Reports suggest it could take a bid of £80m to get the deal done.

Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea - 5/1

Wilfried Zaha was a star performer for Crystal Palace last season, with his nine goals and three assists playing a key role in their surge towards survival. But could he be departing Selhurst Park for a second time?

Palace youth product Zaha - who had two unsuccessful years at Manchester United before returning to south London - is now being linked with a big money move across the capital to Chelsea. The Sunday Mirror reported the Blues are preparing a £75m transfer for the winger after Tottenham dropped their interest in the 25-year-old.

The word from Palace boss Roy Hodgson is Zaha remains happy at Palace - but speculation is unlikely to go away over the coming days.

Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid - 8/13

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will discuss the player's future on Monday. The agent for the Belgian shot-stopper spoke out last week, saying Courtois - who has one year left on his contract - wants to return to Madrid to be closer to his children, with a move to Real a possibility.

However, Sarri says he is only interested in what his player has to say. "I am not interested in the agent. I want to hear Courtois," Sarri said after the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City. "If Courtois [on Monday] will say to me the same, I have to speak with my club of course. I want only players who play with a very high level of motivation."

One stumbling block could be Chelsea's ability to find a high-quality replacement for Courtois - they are only likely to sanction his exit if they can do so.

Yerry Mina to Everton - 1/10

After an impressive World Cup display for Colombia, there has been a buzz around Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina this summer, with Manchester United linked with the defender. But could Everton be the ones to land his signature?

Sky Sports News understands Everton remain in contact with the Catalan club over a potential deal. The 23-year-old - who scored against England in the last-16 - would cost around £28m.

Anthony Martial to Tottenham (5/1), Chelsea (5/1) or abroad

Where's Anthony Martial? It's been a question asked by a variety of people over the past few weeks. First the Manchester United attacker appeared to get on the wrong side of Jose Mourinho by not returning to the club's pre-season tour after attending the birth of his second child. That reportedly landed the Frenchman with a heavy fine.

But Martial was then not named in the United squad for their final pre-season game against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Martial's agent has previously stated the player wants to leave Old Trafford and reports suggest Mourinho is happy to let him go - but two interested parties, Tottenham and Chelsea, may miss out if United prefer not to sell to a Premier League rival.

Joe Hart to Burnley - 1/20

Pep Guardiola was unable to update reporters on Joe Hart's status after the Community Shield on Sunday but it is believed the former England No 1 is now closing in on a move to Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal future is uncertain

The Clarets lost Nick Pope to a shoulder injury last week and, with Tom Heaton still recovering after his own lay-off, are in need of a high-quality keeper before the new season gets underway.

Hart, who has had loan spells to Torino and West Ham over the past two years, is eager to make a permanent switch to secure first-team football and he is expected to discuss a move to Turf Moor over the next few days.

Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea or Liverpool

After Jack Wilshere left for West Ham, could Arsenal be about to see another long-time midfield servant depart the club? The Sunday Express reported that Chelsea are prepared to pay £35m for the Welshman to beat Liverpool in the race for his signature.

With just a year left on his current Arsenal deal, Ramsey is certainly at a crossroads, and, speaking recently, he admitted his future is unclear.

Willian to Man Utd - 3/1

What next for Willian? The popular Chelsea winger has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the window, with Barcelona reportedly keen on taking his services to the Nou Camp.

However, over the weekend, the Sunday Mirror reported Manchester United were lining up a move for the 29-year-old Brazil international. They say Willian is a prime target for Jose Mourinho, who worked with the player at Stamford Bridge.

The prospect of that move was thrown into doubt on Sunday evening, though, when Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol tweeted to say Willian had spoken to new Blues boss Sarri and he's happy at Chelsea.

Toby Alderweireld to Man Utd - 2/7

Could Toby Alderweireld be on his way to Old Trafford? It's a story that has been running for some time and the Sunday Mirror now say United will step up their pursuit of the Tottenham defender on Monday and Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Belgium international has seen contract talks with Spurs stall and could leave for £60m, according to the paper.

Jack Grealish to Tottenham - 8/11

If Alderweireld were to go, that may help finance a Tottenham move for Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish. The English midfielder had a fantastic season in the Championship last year and looked likely to leave the club this summer when Villa ran into financial difficulties.

New investment at Villa Park has reduced the need for Villa to cash-in but they could still be tempted if Tottenham placed a huge offer on the table for the 22-year-old.

