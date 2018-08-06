Leon Bailey says there is 'concrete interest' in him amid Premier League links

Leon Bailey has spent just one season at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has confirmed there is "concrete interest" in him amid speculation he could be set to move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, while reports in Germany have suggested Liverpool may also be in the hunt to sign him.

While Bailey insisted he was just focusing on improving himself as a player, he did admit the interest in him is genuine.

He told German sports magazine Kicker: "There's concrete interest. What I can say is that my full focus is on developing myself as a young player.

"If a club wants me, my management and Bayer will take care of it."

Bailey had a superb debut season with Leverkusen after joining from Belgian side Genk last summer, scoring 12 goals in 34 matches.

While he was born in Jamaica, he is eligible to play for England, and Gareth Southgate has previously suggested he could become part of his England squad were he to commit to the Three Lions.

