Sam Clucas' £8m move to Burnley from Swansea City breaks down

Sam Clucas has only been at the Liberty Stadium since last summer

Sam Clucas' £8m transfer to Burnley has broken down after the Swansea City midfielder failed to agree personal terms, according to Sky sources.

The two clubs had agreed a fee to make Clucas Burnley's second signing of the summer, but the 27-year-old now looks set to stay in Wales.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer of Clucas, and tried to sign him for Burnley last summer.

Instead, Clucas opted to join Swansea, but could not help them avoid relegation to the Championship last season.

Clucas is the second Swansea player Burnley have tried and failed to sign this summer. Alfie Mawson chose to move to Fulham last week, despite interest from the Clarets, as well as West Ham.

