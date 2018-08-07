European Paper Talk: Barcelona may offer Ousmane Dembele to sweeten Paul Pogba deal

With only two days of the English transfer window remaining, Premier League clubs with business left to do are scrambling to get their deals over the line.

Clubs across Europe have a little longer to conclude their transfer business but the rumour mill is in full swing.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European press to being you the latest transfer news from the continent.

Spain

Barcelona do not have an agreement in place with Paul Pogba but the La Liga champions are working hard to sign the Manchester United midfielder. Barca are hoping to tempt United into selling the Frenchman by putting forward cash-plus-players proposals. Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Rafinha are the Catalan club's preferred makeweights but they may also be willing to consider using Ivan Rakitic or Ousmane Dembele. (Mundo Deportivo)

Dembele is also a target for Arsenal. The Gunners are willing to pay £9m to loan the Frenchman for a season, with the option of purchasing him next year for £90m. Manchester United are also monitoring Dembele's situation, with the former Borussia Dortmund man eyed as a potential replacement for Anthony Martial. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are preparing to make an £89m bid to trigger Jan Oblak's release. The Blues have identified the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper as their top target to replace wantaway Thibaut Courtois, who is intent upon joining Real Madrid this month. (Mundo Deportivo)

Luka Modric is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid this summer to join Inter Milan. The Croatian, who was voted the best player at the World Cup last month, has been tempted to make the switch to the San Siro by Inter's lucrative personal terms offer. (La Sexta)

Another Croatian playmaker looking to leave the Bernabeu this summer is Mateo Kovacic. The 24-year-old, who has been the subject of Chelsea rumours, is refusing to train in order to force through a move away from Madrid. (Marca)

Italy

Manchester United are preparing a "huge" offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 23-year-old Serbian midfielder, who is also a Real Madrid target, is valued at £138m by the Italian club. No suitor has yet been prepared to match that figure but United are pushing to capture Milinkovic-Savic before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has emerged as a target for Serie A side Roma. (La Repubblica)

Inter Milan are in advanced negotiations with Monaco over the signing of Keita Balde. The former Lazio winger only joined the Ligue 1 side last summer but Inter are attempting to take him back to Serie A in a loan deal which includes a £27m obligation to buy the player outright in 2019. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Chelsea are keen on signing Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, but the Stamford Bridge side's lack of Champions League football this season could be a stumbling block. (France Football)

Germany

Manchester United face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal for Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng. (Kicker)

A move to French champions PSG is Boateng's preferred option, although a lucrative salary offer could convince him his future lies elsewhere. (Bild)