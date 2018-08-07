Burnley in talks to sign Matej Vydra from Derby County

Burnley are in talks to sign Matej Vydra permanently from Derby County, with Nahki Wells moving in the other direction on loan, according to Sky sources.

Both players are understood to be ready to take medicals at their respective new clubs on Tuesday.

Vydra was set to join Leeds United, who had agreed an £11m fee with Derby, but the Czech Republic international turned down the move.

Sky Sports News understands he failed to agree personal terms with Leeds, and preferred a move to the Premier League.

Vydra scored 22 goals for Derby last season, but he played no part in the Rams' opening fixture of the new season at Reading.

Wells joined Burnley from Huddersfield Town last summer, but has failed to find the net in just ten appearances at Turf Moor.

