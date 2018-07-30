Matej Vydra move to Leeds from Derby collapses over personal terms
Derby owner reluctant to buy Martyn Waghorn from Ipswich if Vydra stays
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 30/07/18 1:23pm
Matej Vydra's £11m move to Leeds United from Derby County has collapsed because the Championship’s top scorer from last season could not agree personal terms, Sky Sports News understands.
Vydra has ambitions to play in the Premier League, and SSN understands he had concerns about moving to a club in the Championship that finished below Derby last season.
Meanwhile, it is understood Kayden Jackson is close to completing a move to Ipswich from Accrington Stanley, which could free up Martyn Waghorn's transfer to Derby.
Waghorn handed in a transfer request and had been in line for a £4m move, but the deal rested on Vydra's departure.
Ipswich boss Paul Hurst was previously unwilling to let Waghorn leave until they had a replacement striker, but Jackson's arrival at Portman Road appears imminent.
However, Derby owner Mel Morris remains reluctant to buy Waghorn unless he can offload Vydra, with the club under pressure to stay within Financial Fair Play laws.
Despite missing out on Vydra, Leeds are close to bringing in Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford after agreeing a fee of £7m.
