Leeds United agree £7m fee for Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford could be heading for Elland Road

Leeds United have agreed a fee of £7m with Middlesbrough for striker Patrick Bamford, Sky Sports News understands.

The 24-year-old joined Boro from Chelsea on a permanent deal in January 2017 after having previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club during the 2014-15 season.

Sky Sports News understands the fee could be worth £10m with a number of add-ons being included in the potential deal.

Bamford scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for Middlesbrough last term as the club reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

He did not make an appearance for Chelsea during his time with the club and had loan spells at MK Dons, Derby, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley as well as Boro.

The Whites completed a third signing on Saturday when defender Barry Douglas completed his move from Wolves and signed a three-year deal.

Leeds, now under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, have also signed Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman on loan from Chelsea this summer.

