Barry Douglas joins Leeds from Wolves on three-year deal

Barry Douglas has joined Leeds for an undisclosed fee

Leeds United have completed the signing Wolves defender Barry Douglas on a three-year deal.

The fee is officially undisclosed, but Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that the two clubs had agreed a deal worth £3m when potential add-ons are taken into account.

The 28-year-old made 42 appearances for Wolves last season as he helped the Midlands side win promotion to the Premier League but leaves Molineux following the arrival of left-back Jonny Castro from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

Douglas, who will wear the number three shirt, becomes Marcelo Bielsa's first permanent signing since taking charge at Elland Road.

Leeds have already brought in Jamal Blackman and Lewis Baker on loan deals and remain in talks to sign Middlesbrough forward Patrick Bamford for a reported £7m, according to Sky sources.