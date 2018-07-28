Leeds in talks to sign Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough

Leeds United are in talks to sign Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford, according to Sky sources.

It is understood that the fee being discussed by the clubs is £7m.

The 24-year-old joined Boro from Chelsea on a permanent deal in January 2017 after having previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club during the 2014-15 season.

Bamford scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for Middlesbrough last term as the club reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Patrick Bamford scored 13 goals for Middlesbrough last season

He did not make an appearance for Chelsea during his time with the club and had loan spells at MK Dons, Derby, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley as well as Boro.

Leeds have signed Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman on loan from Chelsea this summer.

Sky Sports News understands they have also agreed a fee with Wolves for left-back Barry Douglas.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live matches this season - find out more