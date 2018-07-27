Transfer Talk: Is Harry Maguire a priority for Manchester United?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Tom White is joined by Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

The panel discuss the latest on Manchester United's interest in Harry Maguire, where he might fit in at Old Trafford and what that means for their pursuit of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett joined the show to explain Maguire's current contract situation at Leicester and discuss where his exit would leave the Foxes.

There is also an update on the situation at Chelsea, where the future of Alvaro Morata remains in doubt. Dharmesh has the latest on talks between AC Milan and the Spanish striker.

Rob looks at how Wolves have entered the race for a Barcelona star. He also has all the reaction from Aston Villa, who have kept Steve Bruce, but still appear likely to lose Jack Grealish.

We have the latest on Aaron Ramsey's future at Arsenal, plus there is news from Everton, Fulham, Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

And finally, Tom and Michael answer your listener questions.