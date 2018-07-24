Friendly round-up: Newcastle held at Hull, Inter Milan draw with Sheffield United

Newcastle came from behind to draw 2-2 at Hull City

Ayoze Perez's late equaliser earned Newcastle a 2-2 draw with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in a pre-season friendly.

The Magpies took the lead after 15 minutes when Joselu struck, but Hull levelled shortly before the break through a Daniel Batty effort.

After half-time the hosts took the lead through Evandro, but Perez was on hand with four minutes to go to level for Newcastle.

Sheffield United earned a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan, with David McGoldrick scoring only hours after signing a one-year contract with the club.

McGoldrick joined the Blades on a free transfer earlier on Tuesday and announced his arrival in the perfect style, netting in the 28th minute against the Italian giants.

Mauro Icardi, omitted from Argentina's World Cup squad, levelled within seven minutes but the Blades played out an entertaining draw with their illustrious visitors.

Barnsley threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to West Brom, having led 2-0 with only 11 minutes on the clock.

Lloyd Isgrove and Kiefer Moore put the Tykes in control, but Hal Robson-Kanu pulled a goal back just before half-time and Taylor Morrison levelled after the break.

An own goal from Dimitri Cavare soon after gave West Brom the lead for the first time, and they held on for the win.

Oxford United edged out Leeds 4-3, but almost threw away a three-goal lead at the Kassam Stadium in the process.

James Henry's double and a Ryan Hall third put the Bulls well in front, and even after Tyler Roberts pulled a goal back Jon Obika added a fourth.

Lewis Baker pulled Leeds back within two goals and Jack Clarke set up a grandstand finish 19 minutes from time, but the hosts hung on.

Rochdale came from 2-0 down at Spotland to beat Middlesbrough 3-2, with an impressive comeback in the final 22 minutes seeing off the Teesiders.

Ashley Fletcher put the visitors ahead and Harry Chapman doubled their advantage seven minutes after half-time - but Calvin Andrew's goal gave the hosts belief and they completed the turnaround with late goals from Brad Inman and Oliver Rathbone.

Ashley Fletcher was on target but could not stop Middlesbrough losing to Rochdale

Mansfield beat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Field Mill in a game where Adam Reach was both a hero and a villain for the Owls.

Malvind Benning put the hosts ahead before Reach put through his own net just after the hour mark, but he got Wednesday back into the game with 18 minutes to go with what would prove a consolation goal.

Charlton and Brighton played out a 1-1 draw at The Valley, with both goals coming in the second half.

Pascal Gross put the Seagulls in front just after the break but Naby Sarr levelled for the hosts in the last 10 minutes.

Crystal Palace came from behind to win 2-1 at Stevenage thanks to Sullay Kaikai's 88th-minute winner.

Alex Reid had put the hosts in front, but Wales international Jonny Williams levelled a minute before the break.

Colchester's first-half double was enough to see them past Millwall, who had only Jed Wallace's 90th-minute consolation to show for their efforts in a 2-1 defeat.

Sammy Szmodics and Kane Vincent-Young scored the goals for the U's to send them on the way to victory in Essex.

Bolton suffered a disappointing defeat to National League side Guiseley, who took a two-goal first-half lead on their way to a 3-1 victory.

Alex Purver and Curtis Morrison put them in the driving seat and although Connor Hall pulled a goal back for the Trotters, a Reece Thompson penalty sealed victory.

Freddie Sears' second-half penalty gave Ipswich a 1-0 win over Milton Keynes Dons.