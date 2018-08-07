LISTEN: The Debate podcast with Emma Hayes, Matthew Upson and Mark Schwarzer

Listen to the latest episode of The Debate

Geoff Shreeves is joined by Mark Schwarzer, Emma Hayes and Matthew Upson to discuss Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation, Arsenal’s new era and whether anyone can break into the Premier League top six.

In the second episode of the new season, the panel discuss Chelsea's summer transfer business so far, including their world-record bid to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal's new era is also on the agenda. Can Unai Emery's side hit the ground running against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Renault Super Sunday? Stan Kroenke's bid to take full ownership of the Gunners is also discussed.

Finally, with the start of the Premier League campaign just around the corner, the panel debate whether any side can break into the top six this season and they answer YOUR questions!

