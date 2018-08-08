LISTEN: The Debate podcast with Craig Bellamy, Gordon Strachan and Steve Parish

Listen to the latest episode of The Debate

Geoff Shreeves is joined by Craig Bellamy, Gordon Strachan and Steve Parish on the latest edition of The Debate podcast.

Bellamy, Parish and Strachan discuss all the latest news from the world of football, including Deadline Day deals, the big-spending promoted teams and whether Premier League players are weary from the World-Cup.

With the transfer deadline imminent, the panel look ahead at what might happen on what promises to be a busy Deadline Day, including Manchester United's desperate search for a defender.

Parish, who is part-owner and chairman of Crystal Palace, also talks about his club's transfer window so far, explaining why it was so important to keep hold of Wilfried Zaha.

Bellamy, Strachan and Parish also give their views on Premier League newboys Wolves, Fulham and Cardiff and the business the three clubs have done ahead of the new season before answering YOUR questions.

Click on the widget above to listen to The Debate podcast and watch every week night from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

