Nottingham Forest to sign Huddersfield's Michael Hefele

Nottingham Forest are set to seal the signing of defender Michael Hefele

Nottingham Forest are set to seal the permanent signing of Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele, according to Sky sources.

The two clubs are in advanced talks for the 27-year-old, who joined Huddersfield in 2016.

It is understood QPR also expressed an interest in taking the German on loan, though Forest made their move.

The player has appeared 39 times for Huddersfield, scoring on three occasions.