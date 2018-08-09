Transfers: The new signings set to make their debuts on Sky Sports this weekend

Fred will make his Old Trafford debut on Friday

After the twists and turns of the transfer window, the new Premier League season kicks off this weekend - and you'll be able to watch many of the star signings on Sky Sports.

From Manchester United v Leicester City on Friday Night Football through to Newcastle v Tottenham on Saturday and Liverpool v West Ham and Arsenal v Man City on Sunday, there is plenty of Premier League action coming your way on Sky.

Here are some of the debutants you'll be able to see in action…

Friday, August 10 - Man Utd v Leicester

Manchester United's major summer signing, Fred, is set to make his Premier League debut on Friday night, in the club's season opener against Leicester. The Brazilian was signed for around £52m from Shakhtar Donetsk and is likely to slot straight into Jose Mourinho's midfield.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

However, Mourinho has been unable to bring in as many new signings as he would have liked and, with Diogo Dalot out injured and new keeper Lee Grant likely to be on the bench, Fred could be the only new starter for the home side.

In contrast, Leicester City have been busy in this transfer window and spending their money wisely following the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City for £60m.

While Harry Maguire will be centre of attention after United's attempts to sign him, playmaker James Maddison could make his mark after joining the Foxes from Norwich for £22m.

James Maddison has joined Leicester

At 21, Maddison will hoping to make his name in the Premier League early on, following an impressive season in the Championship, scoring 14 goals and recording eight assists.

Leicester have also brought in Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira as defensive help following the release of Robert Huth, whilst Danny Ward has been brought in from Liverpool for £12.5m as goalkeeping cover for Kasper Schmeichel and will likely be on the bench.

Saturday, August 11 - Newcastle v Tottenham

Supporters of both Newcastle and Tottenham would have hoped for more from their clubs during the transfer window, but there will be some new faces on show from the home side, at least.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Live on

Rafa Benitez has made it clear he is unhappy with the number of incomings this summer, but former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, ex-Mainz striker Yoshinori Muto and centre-back Fabian Schar, who joined from Deportivo, could all feature this weekend. So too could Kenedy, who is back on loan from Chelsea, and Salomon Rondon, another loanee from West Brom.

Newcastle fans will get a first look at Yoshinori Muto

Muto could be the most exciting of that batch. Despite only making one appearance in the 2018 World Cup for Japan, Muto managed to score eight goals and contribute four assists in his 27 appearances for Mainz in Bundesliga. If he can settle into the top flight of English football, Benitez may be looking to the pacey striker to help the team improve on last season's 10th-place finish.

As for Tottenham, they travel to St James' Park with no new additions during the summer.

Sunday, August 12 - Liverpool v West Ham

In contrast to Newcastle v Tottenham, Sunday's clash between Liverpool and West Ham sees two of the busiest clubs in the transfer market go head-to-head.

In fact, Liverpool are the biggest spenders of the window, making Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in the world (until Chelsea signed Kepa), and adding Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri to their squad.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live on

Alisson will be in goal on Sunday for the Reds, taking over from Loris Karius as the club's number one, while Keita and Fabinho could mean Liverpool run out at Anfield with a new-look midfield, and Shaqiri, who scored eight and set up seven more last season at Stoke, will hope an impressive pre-season convinces boss Jurgen Klopp to give him his debut.

Jack Wilshere starts a new era at West Ham after leaving Arsenal

As for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, he will have to gel together a host of new signings. Carlos Sanchez was confirmed as a new Hammers player on the stroke of 5pm on Deadline Day, joining Lucas Perez, Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop and Xande Silva on their lengthy incomings list.

Among those 10 new arrivals, it could be West Ham's record signing who stands out at Anfield. Anderson joined the side for £35m and his versatility and pace will be a crucial addition to West Ham's attacking options, whilst he has already found his feet on English turf scoring in the Hammers' 2-1 win against Ipswich Town in pre-season.

Sunday, August 12 - Arsenal v Man City

Unai Emery has been overhauling the Arsenal squad since his appointment as Arsene Wenger's replacement - and there will be a selection of new players on show in their tough opening fixture against defending champions Manchester City.

Arsenal vs Man City Live on

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is likely to be back-up to Petr Cech initially after joining from Bayer Leverkusen, but experienced defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, who joined on a free deal from Juventus, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund, could be in contention for a start.

Riyad Mahrez became Man City's most expensive player ever

As could Lucas Torreira, a recruit from Sampdoria, although 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi will most likely be on the bench at the Emirates despite an impressive pre-season.

As for the title holders, Riyad Mahrez is the only major incoming. The £60m club-record signing from Leicester started in City's Community Shield win over Chelsea last weekend and could be unleashed at Arsenal on Sunday, too.