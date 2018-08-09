European paper talk: Axel Witsel 'advised against Manchester United move'

Axel Witsel was advised against joining Manchester United, according to his agent

Premier League sides can no longer make new signings but the transfer window remains open for business on the continent.

Clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are among those who can do business until August 31 and our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to bring you the latest transfer news from the continent.

Spain

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has moved to quash speculation over his future, insisting that he intends to stay at the Camp Nou and fight for his place. The young Frenchman, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, said: "Yes, I'm going to stay and I'm ready for the Super Cup of Spain against Sevilla (on Sunday)." (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are both interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatia international's buy-out clause is an eye-watering €125m (£112m) but Rakitic also has no intention of leaving the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Luka Modric will meet with Real president Florentino Perez regarding his own future. The Croatian is reportedly ready to leave Madrid in search of a new challenge after six years at the club. Inter Milan have been strongly linked with the 32-year-old. (AS)

Italy

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is interested in following Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin. The Brazilian defender has been in contact with Ronaldo since he joined Juve and has been struck at how positively the Portugal superstar has spoken of his new employers. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Bayern Munich have no interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic. The Croatia international has attracted interest from several clubs, including Manchester United, following an impressive display at the World Cup and with over three weeks remaining in the German transfer window, the 24-year-old may still join a new side, but it won't be the Bundesliga champions. (Sport Bild)

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac meanwhile has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will remain at the club. The Poland striker has long been a Real Madrid transfer target but Kovac has confirmed the 29-year-old will stay in Bavaria for another year at least following a one-on-one conversation with him. (Sport Bild)

Belgium

Axel Witsel turned down a move to Manchester United this summer before joining Borussia Dortmund, the player's agent has claimed. The 29-year-old Belgian joined the German side earlier this week from Tianjin Quanjian following a strong showing for his country at the World Cup but had no interest in making the switch to Old Trafford.

"Manchester United wanted him, Napoli too," Paul Stefani said. "But I told Axel: 'At Dortmund you are the No 1, at Manchester you are one of the many... and at Napoli too.'" (Het Laatste Nieuws)