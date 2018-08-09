LISTEN: The Debate with Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood and Liam Rosenior
Manchester United, Tottenham on agenda
Last Updated: 09/08/18 11:34pm
Kelly Cates was joined by Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood and Liam Rosenior for a Deadline Day edition of The Debate.
The panel reflected on a busy day of dealings, assessing which side had had the best summer window and who was best equipped to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.
They questioned whether Jose Mourinho was right to be frustrated by Manchester United's lack of business and assessed Tottenham's approach after no new arrivals.
The Debate podcast - August 9
Deadline Day round-up and Premier League preview - is it Man City's title to lose?
