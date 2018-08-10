European Paper Talk: Christian Eriksen tracked by PSG, Barcelona and Real

Top European clubs still have time to sign Christian Eriksen

Premier League sides can no longer make new signings but for other leagues on the continent the transfer window remains open.

Clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are among those who can do business until August 31 and our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to bring you the latest transfer news from Europe.

Spain

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen remains a target for a number of clubs on the continent. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the player who they see as a replacement for Luka Modric, should the Croatia international leave the club for Inter. Spurs would likely demand a fee close to £100m as PSG and Barcelona are also monitoring the player. (Various)

Barcelona reportedly have a buy-back clause on Yerry Mina from Everton

Barcelona will have the option to return for Yerry Mina should he be a success at Everton. The Colombia centre-back moved to Goodison Park on transfer deadline day, but Barca have inserted a buy-back option of around £54m. (Marca)

Real Betis have submitted a bid of £5m for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. The 26-year-old impressed last season, worked his way into the Argentina team and was their first-choice left-back at the World Cup. The Eredivisie side are believed to value him higher, though and it could take a bid closer to £10m to prise him away. (Radio Marca)

Italy

AC Milan have shown interest in Manchester United's France international Anthony Martial. A number of clubs are interested in the talented forward, who appears to have fallen out of favour before a ball has even been kicked this season. The 22-year-old has also been linked with Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid. (Tutto Mercato)

Anthony Martial's future at Man Utd is still uncertain

Milan are also interested in Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who looks likely to leave the club since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri. The initial move looks set to be a season-long loan deal but the Italian side are also trying to insert a favourable option-to-buy clause. (Various)

France

Jerome Boateng was rumoured to be a Manchester United transfer target but reports in France claim PSG stepped ahead of the Premier League club in the race for his signature. A fee of around £40m is being agreed as the player looks set to leave the Bundesliga champions after seven seasons with the club. The reports also suggest the 29-year-old turned down United in order to move to PSG. (Le Parisien)

Portugal

Stefano Sturaro looked set to move to Premier League side Watford but the deal collapsed late in the day. Sporting Lisbon are now set to land the 25-year-old Juventus midfielder. The deal is likely to be a loan for the 2018/19 season. (A Bola)