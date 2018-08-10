Tiemoue Bakayoko close to AC Milan loan move from Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko joined Chelsea for £40m last summer

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko to join AC Milan on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

The 23-year-old France international joined the Blues from Monaco last summer for £40m and started 25 Premier League games in his first season in the Premier League.

Any loan deal for Bakayoko is likely to include an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

Bakayoko has been left disappointed by the fact he does not feature in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri, according to reports.

Chelsea have boosted their midfield options this summer with the high-profile signing of Jorginho from Napoli, a player Sarri knows well.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri brought midfielder Jorginho over from Napoli

Jorginho started last Sunday's Community Shield defeat by Manchester City at Wembley with Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley alongside him in midfield.

Bakayoko did not even make the bench, which included another midfielder in Danny Drinkwater, while England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also in Sarri's thinking.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson revealed on Friday he wanted to bring Loftus-Cheek back to Selhurst Park on loan this season, but Chelsea blocked the deal.