Euro Paper Talk: Steven N'Zonzi remains Roma's top transfer target

Steven N'Zonzi was part of France's World Cup-winning squad

The transfer window might be shut in England, but it’s still well and truly open elsewhere in Europe, with the rumour mill churning out juicy speculation across the continent. We have already witnessed a number of big moves and there is certainly more to come.

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and latest news stories.

ITALY

Roma want to sign two more players before the end of the transfer window, with Ajax offering Hakim Ziyech. Steven N'Zonzi remains Monchi's first choice, but the €35m release clause is proving a sticking point (Corriere della Sera).

Juventus could make one last big move this summer, with the Turin side keen to sign a left-back or a midfielder. Marcelo and Juan Bernat are targets, while Sergey Milinkovic-Savic remains part of the discussions at the Allianz Stadium (Tuttosport).

Claudio Marchisio is set to stay at Juventus despite speculation linking the midfielder with Nice and Monaco. The 32-year-old is willing to run down the final two years of his contract with the Bianconeri (Gazzetta dello Sport).

SPAIN

Sevilla have threatened legal action against Barcelona if the Catalans field too many non-EU players in Sunday night's Spanish Super Copa. There is confusion over eligibility ahead of the match, with Sevilla making the legal threat to both the Spanish football association and Barca (AS).

Gerard Pique has retired from international football

Gerard Pique confirmed his decision to retire from international duty despite new Spain manager Luis Enrique's late attempt to convince the Barcelona centre-back to reconsider. Pique made 102 appearances for his country (Sport).

FRANCE

Adrien Rabiot has rejected another contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder's current contract will expire in June 2019 and the possibility is increasing that he could leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent (L'Equipe).

GERMANY

Schalke are considering a move for Julian Draxler. The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain and could return to the Bundesliga club where he spent the first 14 years of his career (Calciomercato).

Julian Draxler (R) is a reported target for Schalke

Sebastian Rode is a target for Genoa. The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Borussia Dortmund since the signing of Axel Witsel and could now be on the move to Serie A (Il Secolo XIX).

PORTUGAL

Portuguese youth international Fernando Fonseca is in talks with Juventus over a move to the club's U-23 team. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Estoril from Porto (O Jogo).

Ricardo Sa Pinto is in talks with Legia Warsaw about becoming their new manager. The Portuguese coach has been out of work since leaving Standard Liege at the end of last season, but could now be set to make the move to Poland (O Jogo).