LISTEN: The Gary Neville podcast featuring Arsenal v Manchester City

Gary Neville gives his thoughts on Man City's 2-0 win against Arsenal plus more from the weekend's action on the latest Gary Neville podcast.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva saw the Premier League champions win their opening game against Unai Emery's Gunners at the Emirates.

Neville reflects on the game and the performance of both teams and believes Liverpool - who, earlier on Sunday, thrashed West Ham 4-0 - can be a threat to Man City.

With Manchester United also beating Leicester 2-1 on Friday Night Football, Neville takes a look back at the game and gives his thoughts, including the contribution of goalscorer Luke Shaw.

