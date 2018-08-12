Leonardo Ulloa leaves Leicester for Mexican side Pachuca

Leonardo Ulloa has joined Mexican side Pachuca

Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa has joined Mexican side Pachuca on a permanent deal.

Ulloa scored 20 goals in 101 appearances for Leicester after joining them in the summer of 2014 from Brighton.

The Argentine played a part in their 2015/16 Premier League title-winning season. He made 29 appearances and scored six goals.

Those goals included an 89th-minute winner in their 1-0 home victory against Norwich and a 90th-minute penalty to make it 2-2 against West Ham when Leicester were down to 10 men.

The 32-year-old also scored the club's first Premier League goal in a decade when promoted Leicester drew 2-2 with Everton on the opening day of the 2014/15 season.

Ulloa spent the second half of last season on loan at Brighton after featuring in only four of Leicester's league matches. He scored twice in 12 appearances for Chris Hughton's side.

After that move in January, Leicester manager Claude Puel refused to confirm whether the striker had a future at the club.