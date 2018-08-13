VOTE: David De Gea, Petr Cech - Who made the best Premier League save of the weekend?
Last Updated: 12/08/18 8:39pm
They don't always make the headlines, but there were some super saves from the Premier League's returning keepers this weekend.
Manchester United's David De Gea shook off a tough summer at the World Cup keep James Maddison out against Leicester, while Hugo Lloris and Petr Cech both showed their best when making top-class saves against Newcastle and Manchester City.
But whose was the best? Watch the video above and vote for your favourite in our poll below.