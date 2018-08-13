Football News

On Soccer Special: Carabao Cup first-round action

Watch Yeovil v Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Football

Last Updated: 13/08/18 9:58am

Tune into Soccer Special on Tuesday for goals and analysis as the Carabao Cup takes centre stage.

Sue Smith, Tony Cottee, Tony Gale and Matt Murray will be in the studio to run the rule over the first-round action, as Frank Lampard takes his Derby side to Oldham, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds host Bolton and Nigel Adkins returns to Sheffield United with Hull.

Yeovil vs A Villa

August 14, 2018, 7:30pm

Live on

You will get news of all the goals as they go in - and you can watch Aston Villa's trip to Yeovil in full, live on Sky Sports Football.

Get all the team news in Soccer Special Pre-Match from 7pm on Sky Sports News and watch follow Soccer Special from 7.30pm.

