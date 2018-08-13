Yeovil v Aston Villa preview: Carabao Cup clash live on Sky Sports Football

Yeovil will welcome back Tom James for the Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa.

James, who rejected personal terms at West Brom in the summer, missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Mansfield on Tuesday due to suspension.

Boss Darren Way has a decision to make in central defence after Shaun Donnellan came off at half-time in the Stags game having recently been managing a thigh strain. Gary Warren is the likely replacement if Donnellan is not fit. Jordan Green serves the second of his two-match ban after his red card on the opening day of the season.

Yeovil vs A Villa Live on

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is set to make changes for the trip to Huish Park. Villa have made a 100 per cent start to the Championship but Bruce could hand starts to Andre Moreira, Albert Adomah, Conor Hourihane and Neal Taylor.

Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton, Jack Grealish and Andre Green might all be given the night off. Injured pair Keinan Davis and Scott Hogan are unlikely to make it.

2:01 Yeovil 2-2 Mansfield Yeovil 2-2 Mansfield

Opta stats

This is the first ever competitive match between Yeovil Town and Aston Villa.

Yeovil have won only two of their last 10 League Cup games against teams from a higher division (L8), beating Walsall in 2016-17 and Charlton in 2008-09.

Aston Villa have won 11 of their last 14 League Cup matches against teams from a lower division (L3).

Aston Villa have won just once in their last four away League Cup matches, although it came last season vs Colchester (L3).

Yeovil have scored just two goals in their last four League Cup matches, failing to net three of those games.