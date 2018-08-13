Euro Paper Talk: Monaco's Keita Balde set for Inter Milan loan

Monaco winger Keita Balde is set for a move to Inter Milan

Premier League sides can no longer make new signings but for other leagues on the continent the transfer window remains open.

Clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are among those who can do business until August 31 and our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to bring you the latest transfer news from Europe.

Italy

Monaco winger Keita Balde will undergo a medical on Monday ahead of his proposed loan move to Inter. The 23-year-old, who only joined Monaco from Lazio last summer, will join the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan with a €34m option to buy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Luka Modric's agent has responded to speculation linking the Croatian midfielder with a move to Inter, saying that he "really likes the idea of being a protagonist in Serie A". Marko Naletilic said that "sooner or later, he'll play in Italy", suggesting that the Real Madrid star could follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will complete his loan switch to AC Milan on Monday having arrived in Italy. The Frenchman struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge last season following a big-money move from Monaco. He will join the Rossoneri for €5m on loan with an option to buy for a further €35m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo has said leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus was an 'easy' decision. The Portugal international made the switch to Turin after a glittering nine-year stint at the Bernabeu, with the 33-year-old keen for a new challenge.

"It's the biggest club in Italy, one of the best in the world, so it was an easy decision, as Juve are an unbelievable club," Ronaldo said. (Marca)

France

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insists Nabil Fekir is "95 per cent" certain to remain at the club following a summer of speculation linking him with a move away. The OL captain was a Liverpool transfer target but his move to the Reds fell through in June before being linked with a switch to Chelsea.

However, now the Premier League transfer window has closed, Aulas is confident the playmaker will stay put. "All players want to join big clubs and we will have the same attitude with Nabil as with his former team-mates," Aulas told OL TV. "We will have to wait until the end of the transfer window. But he will stay at 95 per cent." (Olympique Lyonnais TV)

Thomas Tuchel admits he is unsure over Adrien Rabiot's future at Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder scored during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen on Sunday amid reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

"I'm not certain he will stay," Tuchel said. "I want him to stay but it's up to him. He has great potential and can improve even further. He can become a top player but has to stay with us." (L'Equipe)

While Rabiot may be on his way out of the Parc des Princes, the club are set to sign Thilo Kehrer. The highly-rated Schalke centre-back will cost the French champions €34m and will effectively end their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. (L'Equipe)

Meanwhile, talks between PSG and Valencia over the transfer of Goncalo Guedes are at an advanced stage. The Portugal international spent last season on loan at the Mestalla and now looks set to join the La Liga outfit in a deal worth €45m. (L'Equipe)