Richarlison and Sadio Mane lead the opening Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week

Richarlison was the weekend's highest scorer

We look at the first Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week after the Premier League got back underway with free-scoring midfielders at the forefront.

Everton's £50m signing Richarlison was the top scorer of the weekend as he netted one of three doubles during the weekend, with Roberto Pereyra and Sadio Mane also finding the target twice.

Here's the full XI based on Sky Sports Fantasy Football points...

Sky Sports Fantasy Football top scoring XI

GOALKEEPER

Wayne Hennessey (£6.5m) - 11 points

The Crystal Palace stopper helped his side open with a 2-0 win at Fulham, earning his first clean sheet of the season in the process. Hennessey earned gained bonus points as he made six saves in the match and edges out Southampton's Alex McCarthy (£6.6m), who also made six stops, based on costing £100k less.

DEFENDERS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£6.6m) - 16 points

The highest scoring defender of the weekend is also one of the cheapest in Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Wan-Bissaka made an impression at the back, as the Eagles held firm in the face of Fulham's expensively-constructed attack. The 20-year-old also assisted Wilfried Zaha's strike, which also saw him crowned as the Sky Sports Man of the Match.

Jeff Schlupp (£7.3m) - 13 points

Jeffrey Schlupp is mobbed after bagging Palace's opener

In front of Patrick Van Aanholt, Schlupp slotted in at midfield and paid dividends to the mere 0.8 per cent of managers who shrewdly selected his services. Registered as a defender in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, the former Leicester man also collected clean sheet points while racking up another seven for scoring Palace's first goal of the season.

Benjamin Mendy (£9.6m) - 13 points

A potentially testing opener at Arsenal did not have a negative effect on the points pulling power of the French full-back, who helped the champions open with a clean sheet while providing both assists in their 2-0 win.

Luke Shaw (£7.8m) - 14 points

Questions may have surrounded Shaw's future heading into the season but he made light of such suggestions with a Sky Sports man of the match award-winning performance against Leicester. The left-back restricted Leicester's opportunities and scored the goal which turned out to be the winner in Manchester United's 2-1 victory on Friday night.

MIDFIELDERS

Richarlison (£8.6m) - 20 points

Richarlison's competitive debut for Everton could not have gone much better as he was the top points scorer in Sky Sports Fantasy Football this weekend. Marco Silva's most expensive summer signing scored twice which naturally led him to being named as the Sky Sports man of the match, rewarding the 15.7 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bonus who backed him for another impressive start to the season.

Roberto Pereyra (£7.8m) - 19 points

Few knew what to expect from Watford as they hosted Brighton at the weekend, but Pereyra decided the outcome as his superb performance saw him earn the Sky Sports Man of the Match accolade in a comfortable victory.

Roberto Pereyra stole the show at Vicarage Road

James Milner (£8.8m) - 13 points

James Milner started the season in great fashion, earning the Sky Sports Man of the Match award after setting Sadio Mane for his first of the afternoon and completing 95 passes to secure three extra bonus points.

Sadio Mane (£11m) - 16 points

The Senegalese international kicked off his campaign in lethal form with two goals from two shots on target. He helped Liverpool dispatch West Ham 4-0 and gained 16 points in the process, the most out of any Liverpool player this weekend.

Ruben Neves (£8.5m) - 14 points

Ruben Neves scored a sublime free-kick to announce himself

The stand-out performer in the Sky Bet Championship last season announced himself to the Premier League, and in some style. The Portuguese star scored one goal and assisted the other, while earning bonus points for his 78 passes during the match.

FORWARD

Callum Wilson (£9.7m) - 9 points

It was a relatively low-scoring week for the strikers, as just one six of the 25 Premier League goals were scored by strikers. Wilson did get off the mark , however, despite missing a penalty, setting up the first and scoring the second in Bournemouth's 2-0 victory over Cardiff.