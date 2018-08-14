Euro Paper Talk: Juventus reject Real Madrid's bid for Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic is a reported target for Real Madrid

Clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are among those who can still do business until August 31 and our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to bring you the latest transfer news from Europe.

Italy

Juventus have rejected a €60m bid from Real Madrid for midfielder Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnia international, who has helped the team to back-to-back Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles since joining from Roma in 2016, was also a Chelsea and Manchester City transfer target earlier this summer.

However, the Italian champions consider Madrid's offer to be substantially short of their valuation, deeming the 28-year-old to be worth closer to €100m. Juve are preparing an offer to extend Pjanic's contract to ward off Real's interest. (Tuttosport)

Roma are closing in on a €30m move for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi. The France international has been linked with a move away from Spain all summer and it looks as though the former Stoke City player will be reunited with Monchi, the sporting director who brought him to Sevilla. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are yet to make a formal approach for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but the Serb is a target for the Rossoneri. However, to land the €100m-rated player, Milan would need to sell one of their players, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso mentioned as possible candidates to head for the exit door. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic Savic is another player linked with Real

Sevilla have joined the race for Inter winger Joao Mario. The Portugal international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro having fallen out of favour under Luciano Spalletti.

Real Betis are also reportedly one of the interested clubs. If Mario fails to secure a move away, Spalletti will freeze him out of the first team. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter remain interested in Barcelona attacking midfielder Rafinha. The Brazilian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Serie A side and could return if the club fails in their pursuit of Luka Modric. (Sport Mediaset)

Spain

Inter boss Spalletti says Modric would make Inter "even stronger". The Croatia international has been tipped to join his compatriots Sime Vrsaljko, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic at the San Siro.

Speaking following Inter's pre-season victory over Atletico Madrid at the weekend, Spalletti said: "I think that is what will happen, but we are such a strong side regardless and if Modric were to join us then we would be even stronger." (Marca)

Luka Modric will reportedly not be allowed to leave Real Madrid unless his release clause is met

Barcelona's hierarchy are split over what to do with Ousmane Dembele. The France winger has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks and, while some figures at Barca want him to stay, others would prefer to sell him.

Dembele, who started the new season strongly by scoring a superb goal in the Supercopa victory over Sevilla, cost Barca £135m when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund last summer. (Marca)

France

Presnel Kimpembe has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, tying him down to the French champions until 2023. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a decorated career thus far, with three Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup to his name. (Paris United)

Germany

Bayern Munich sporting director Jorg Wacker has criticised Juventus' move for Cristiano Ronaldo, implying the Italian club signed the Portuguese player as much for his brand as his footballing ability. "His purchase, in terms of marketing, would not have worked with us," Wacker said. "Perhaps in other clubs yes but not us because we believe that the brand of a player cannot be superior to the club." (Sport Bild)

Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri turned down Manchester United before signing for Liverpool. The Swiss playmaker joined Jurgen Klopp's Reds from Stoke for £13m earlier this summer but had offers from United as well as Southampton and West Ham. United's pursuit was ultimately doomed, with Liverpool having already persuaded the 26-year-old to make the switch to Anfield by the time the Red Devils wanted to enter into negotiations. Shaqiri marked his Liverpool debut by scoring a stunning overhead kick in the 4-1 pre-season victory over United in front of 100,000 fans in Michigan. (Blick)