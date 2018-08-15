Euro Paper Talk: Zinedine Zidane hopes to succeed Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Zinedine Zidane wants to succeed Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, according to L'Equipe

The transfer window may have closed in the Premier League, but the rumour mills continues to churn across the continent with clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and France still able to buy players.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured Europe's media to bring you the best stories and speculation.

FRANCE

Zinedine Zidane hopes to succeed Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager as the former Real Madrid coach considers his return to football. Zidane was being lined up as sporting director at Juventus but wants to stay in management and has set his sights on the Premier League and, in particular, United.

Zidane also has designs on the France national team job but following their World Cup success, Didier Deschamps is going nowhere for the foreseeable future. (L'Equipe)

Nantes want to sign Club Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe, knowing Premier League Huddersfield could return for the Belgian international in January. Huddersfield was close to securing a €13.5m transfer for the 24-year-old in July while Southampton have also been scouting him. With the Premier League transfer window closed, Nantes hope they can conclude a deal but are wary Limbombe may want to wait until January with interest from England. (L'Equipe)

SPAIN

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Barcelona

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida claims it's unlikely Barcelona will sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer. Barca had a part-exchange bid rejected earlier this month, featuring the now-departed Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, who have both left for Everton. Braida declared: "I do not think we are going to sign Paul Pogba, even if he is a great player." (Sport)

Barcelona are prepared to wait until January to sign PSG midfielder Adrian Rabiot. The Catalan club hope a deal can be reached before the end of the month after the France international rejected PSG's latest contract offer. Rabiot becomes a free agent next summer but PSG may refuse to sanction a sale before August 31, believing they can convince the 23-year-old to stay. Barca are happy to wait and seek to force through a transfer in the new year. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui will field a new-look attack for tonight's European Super Cup against Atletico Madrid with Gareth Bale starting alongside Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. Lopetegui is expected to keep Keylor Navas in goal despite the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Atletico coach Diego Simeone will partner World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann with Diego Costa up front. (AS)

ITALY

Could Simon Mignolet leave Liverpool before August 31?

The agent of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has revealed Napoli are in talks to sign the Belgian. Mignolet has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and following the arrival of Alisson from Roma it's unclear if he's even second-choice. Napoli are keen to add another keeper to their squad before Friday's deadline due to an injury to Alex Meret and have made contact with Mignolet's representatives. (La Derniere Heure)

PSG have failed in an attempt to sign Brazilian left-back and one-time Chelsea transfer target Alex Sandro from Juventus. The French champions were unwilling to match their €60m bid from last summer due to Sandro only having two years left on his deal in Turin. Juve are now considering extending the defender's contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is confident the club will keep hold of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic although Real Madrid remain interested in the Serbian international. Lotito has set the midfielder's price-tag at €120m, although is only expecting an approach if Madrid sanction the sale of Luka Modric to Internazionale. Lazio, meanwhile, are working on a deal to bring former Chelsea midfielder Ramires to the Stadio Olimpico. (Corriere dello Sport)

Milan are expected to complete the signing of Genoa left wing-back Diego Laxalt for around €15m with Villarreal forward Samu Castillejo expected to follow. Milan have beaten Russian giants to Laxalt, 25, who can play anywhere down the left-hand side, while Castillejo, 23, should join on a season's loan which could become an €18m permanent deal next summer. The Spaniard, who can play on the right or left, provides the Rossoneri with much-needed width in attack. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

GERMANY

Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy is wanted by both Schalke and RB Leipzig. Germany international Rudy has been in talks with Schalke since May but RB Leipzig have now entered the race for the 28-year-old who is valued at around €15m and is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2020. Leipzig are appointing Rudy's former Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann next summer. (Sport Bild)