European Paper Talk: Marseille preparing bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

The transfer window may have closed in the Premier League but the rumour mills continues to churn across the continent with clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and France still able to buy players.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured Europe's media to bring you the best stories and speculation.

France

Marseille are preparing a €15m (£13.4m) offer for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele after the anticipated transfer of Mario Balotelli fell through. France U21 international Dembele is under contract until 2020 but Marseille hope to take advantage of Celtic's exit from the Champions League. Valencia striker Simone Zaza is another option for the Ligue 1 club. (L'Equipe)

Lyon may raise their initial €30m (£26.8m) offer for Benfica defender Ruben Dias after being knocked back by the Lisbon club earlier this week. Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has made signing a centre-back his top priority ahead their participation in the Champions League with Dias, 21, their No 1 target. Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira, however, is determined to hold onto one of the club's prized assets. (L'Equipe)

Spain

Sevilla are considering a €10m (£8.9m) approach for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata who is in the final year of his contract. The Belgium international, 27, missed Celtic's Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens earlier this week, despite manager Brendan Rodgers saying he was fit to play. (Mundo Deportivo)

Valencia remain hopeful they can re-sign Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes from PSG. Guedes spent last season on loan at the Mestalla and the club are keen to bring the 21-year-old back on a permanent deal. However, they fear being priced out by PSG., making a loan move more likely. (AS)

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is in talks with La Liga sides Real Betis and Girona over a possible transfer. Zinchenko's €18m (£16.1m) move to Wolves fell through last week and agent Poere Guardiola has been exploring options in Spain, although both clubs are likely to only propose a loan switch. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Inter have offered Luka Modric a six-year contract with two years to be played in China for sister club Jiansu Suning. Inter are still pushing for the Real Madrid midfielder but reports in Spain claim Los Blancos could also offer him a new deal. With the transfer window in Italy closing on Friday, Modric is the Nerazzurri's only target and they will not be pursuing a move for Barcelona's Rafinha if they fail to sign the Croatian. (Calciomercato)

Nomadic Arsenal forward Joel Campbell has undergone a medical at Serie A Frosinone and will sign a three-year contract. The Costa Rican international has spent six of the last seven seasons on loan at six different clubs but will finally end his stay at Arsenal, who signed him in 2011. (Various)

Atalanta are poised to loan Argentina winger Emiliano Rigoni after coach Gian Piero Gasperini complained about a lack of transfer activity this summer. Atalanta will pay a €1m (£895,145) loan fee ahead of a €15m (£13.4) permanent deal next summer. Rigoni, 25, scored six goals in 28 games for Zenit last season and has been capped once by Argentina. (Sky Italia)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre wants to trim his squad with 10 players now competing for three places in central midfield, however Mario Gotze will stay at the Westfalenstadion. The arrivals of Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney has swelled Favre's squad previously making Gotze, who was linked with Liverpool and Tottenham over the summer, an expected departure.

However, Favre has been impressed by the 2014 World Cup winner in pre-season and also wants to keep PSG-target Julian Weigl who has just returned to full fitness. (Bild)

FC Cologne want to bring Anthony Modeste back to the club after the French striker dissolved his contract with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian but face competition from Ligue 1 side Nice. Modeste scored 45 goals in 73 games for Cologne before leaving for China in 2017 but is desperate to return to European football with Galatasaray also among the interested parties. (Kicker)