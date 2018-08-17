European Paper Talk: AC Milan and Juventus chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a reported target for two Serie A clubs

The transfer window may have closed in the Premier League but the rumour mill continues to churn across the continent with clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and France still able to buy players.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured Europe's media to bring you the best stories and speculation.

Italy

AC Milan remain interested in Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and have also been tracking Adrien Rabiot. Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic is one of Europe's hottest properties after a fine season in the Italian capital, while Rabiot wants out of Paris Saint-Germain having rejected their latest contract offer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

However, should Milan pursue Milinkovic-Savic, they will face stiff competition from Juventus, who are interested in the 23-year-old Serbia international. (Tuttosport)

Parma are looking to sign former Roma and Arsenal attacker Gervinho as they continue to strengthen late in the window. The Serie A side recently acquired Roberto Inglese and Alberto Grassi on loan from Napoli, and believe they can add the Ivorian to the mix. (Mediaset)

La Liga side Sevilla are in talks with Roma with a view to signing their midfielder, Maxime Gonalons. Roma director of football Monchi has suggested the 29-year-old could leave the club now he is fighting for a place in the side with new signing Steven N'Zonzi, with the latter likely to be first choice. (Sky Sport Italia)

Spain

Real Madrid are set to hand Luka Modric a new contract after expressing their annoyance at the way Inter Milan made an approach for the midfielder. The European champions say Inter approached the player first rather than the club while negotiations were already underway to offer the 32-year-old a new deal at the Bernabeu. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Betis' deputy sporting director Lorenzo Serra Ferrer has admitted his club are interested in signing Tottenham winger Lucas Moura. The Brazilian is one of two players the Spanish club are looking at, with Joao Mario of Inter Milan also a target. (El Desmarque)

Germany

Could Toby Alderweireld be on his way to Germany?

Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, should Jerome Boateng leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain. The Belgian was linked with a move to Manchester United right up until the end of the English transfer window, and now the German champions are looking at the centre-back whose contract expires next summer. (SportBild)

Sebastian Rudy is on his way out of Bayern Munich, with RB Leipzig and Schalke in the running to sign him for around £12m. Schalke appear to have become favourites, after the 28-year-old German midfielder met their head coach Domenico Tedesco at Munich airport. (Bild)

France

Lille left-back Hamza Mendyl could be on his way to Schalke, with the Bundesliga side looking to strengthen in this area as Bastian Oczipka recovers from injury. The Morocco international will cost the German side around £5m, and has been in Gelsenkirchen this week to undergo a medical. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain are still searching for a left-back, with Bayer Leverkusen's Brazilian Wendell the latest target. The French champions had previously been interested in Spurs' Danny Rose and Alex Sandro of Juventus, but believe they can get a deal done at around £20m for the Bundesliga-based defender. (L'Equipe)