Liverpool's Ragnar Klavan makes permanent Cagliari switch
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 17/08/18 7:03pm
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has joined Serie A side Cagliari on a permanent deal.
Sky sources understand the Italian side have paid a fee of £2m for the 32-year-old centre-half.
Klavan moved to Anfield in the summer of 2016 from German side Augsburg.
C Palace vs Liverpool
August 20, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
Although he failed to establish himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, he registered over 50 appearances for Liverpool.
During his time at Anfield, Klavan also became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League when he netted a winner against Burnley earlier this year.
Play Super 6
Will you be the next Super 6 millionaire? Enter your predictions to win Jeff's jackpot.