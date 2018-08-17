Liverpool's Ragnar Klavan makes permanent Cagliari switch

Ragnar Klavan leaves Liverpool after two years at Anfield

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has joined Serie A side Cagliari on a permanent deal.

Sky sources understand the Italian side have paid a fee of £2m for the 32-year-old centre-half.

Klavan moved to Anfield in the summer of 2016 from German side Augsburg.

Although he failed to establish himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, he registered over 50 appearances for Liverpool.

During his time at Anfield, Klavan also became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League when he netted a winner against Burnley earlier this year.