European paper round-up: PSG want Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic with a £112m bid in the offing

Ivan Rakitic's release clause may need to be broken for a move to PSG

The transfer window may have closed in England and Italy, but clubs across the rest of Europe are looking to do some last-minute deals to strengthen their squads

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and latest news stories.

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian impressed at the World Cup, and though he was a regular for Ernesto Valverde's side last season, he has been linked with a move away throughout the summer. He has a release clause of £112m and PSG are reportedly willing to pay it. (El Mundo Deportivo)

Real Betis are interested in signing Manchester City's versatile Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko but are waiting for Pep Guardiola's side to allow him to leave. The Premier League champions may still require his services this season, but Betis are ready to arrange a loan deal should he become available. The player's agent was in Seville last week to agree personal terms. (ABC de Sevilla)

Oleksandr Zinchenko was a transfer target of Wolves earlier in the summer

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is also close to a move to Real Betis, and his father and agent are in the city to agree terms with the club. Barcelona are looking for a permanent deal rather than a loan, after the Brazilian-born Spanish international spent last season on loan at Internazionale. (RAC 1 Radio)

Barcelona are making another attempt to sign Ajax defender Frenkie De Jong. The club have already had one bid rejected, but the 21-year-old could leave this season if Ajax fail to win their Champions League play-off tie against Dynamo Kyiv. (Sport)

France

Borussia Dortmund are still in the hunt for a new striker, and Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer is their latest target. Real Betis and Alaves were also interested in the forward, who the Spanish champions are willing to sell. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is attracting interest from a number of clubs around the world, from Japan to MLS, but Monaco are the favourites to sign the free agent. Sevilla and Real Betis are also interested but a move to Ligue 1 looks the most likely at this stage. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Germany

Celtic are interested in Wolfsburg defender Jeffrey Bruma, and the Bundesliga side could be willing to sell for a fee of around £5m. The club say no official bid has been made but didn't rule out a move for the Dutchman who was left out of the squad for the opening game of the season. (Bild)