LISTEN: The Debate with Ian Wright and Dennis Wise

Kelly Cates was joined by Ian Wright and Dennis Wise for Thursday's edition of The Debate.

The panel discussed Unai Emery's difficult start to life as manager of Arsenal and whether the Spaniard must adapt his tactics in order to bring success to the north London club after losing his opening two Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Wise and Wright also debated the future of another manager already under pressure, Stoke boss Gary Rowett.

Wright also gave his opinion on two former Arsenal players - Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry - with the former having just taken over at Nice, while the latter seems set to become the new Bordeaux head coach.

