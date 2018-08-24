Ray Parlour thinks Spurs' Hugo Lloris will play against Manchester United

1:12 Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour thinks Spurs captain Hugo Lloris will play against Man Utd on MNF despite the Frenchman being charged with drink-driving Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour thinks Spurs captain Hugo Lloris will play against Man Utd on MNF despite the Frenchman being charged with drink-driving

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour thinks Spurs captain Hugo Lloris will play against Man Utd on MNF despite the France international being charged with drink-driving.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper will appear in court in September having been charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning.

Lloris did not train with the squad on Friday ahead of their trip to Manchester United, live on Monday Night Football, after returning home after 11am.

Speaking on Friday's edition of The Debate, Parlour admitted he would be surprised if Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino decided against selecting him for the match at Old Trafford.

He told host David Prutton: "I'll be amazed if he doesn't play. We know that he's such an important player for Spurs, as we saw that he was in the World Cup for France. It's bad news for him what has happened but I'm such Pochettino will assess the situation over the weekend.

"Strikers are going to score you the goals but goalkeepers are some of the most important people as well, they keep you in games at vital stages of games. I'm sure he'll be playing on Monday."

Fellow guest Gordon Strachan agreed, but noted that the mentality of the player should prove pivotal in any selection decision ahead of the clash.

Strachan said: "It depends on the mental state he is in. He's made a statement but it depends how he feels about himself, if he feels he's got over that. That's a management sort of thing. But if he's OK then absolutely.

"The one thing football players can do, you can have the crisis around you but once you step on to the football pitch, that's the one place you get lost in that."