European Paper Talk: Kylian Mbappe move to Real Madrid hinges on Monday's FFP findings

Kylian Mbappe is still being linked with a move away from PSG

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental news to bring you the latest transfer rumours from Europe.

Spain

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe could hinge on the outcome of a Financial Fair Play investigation into the French side, the outcome of which is due on Monday. PSG spent more than €400m (£362m) on Mbappe and Neymar last summer, pushing their expenditure well beyond the threshold permitted by FFP.

If UEFA find the Ligue 1 champions to be in breach of permitted losses they could be forced to sell in order to avoid further sanctions. That would enable Real to make a move for World Cup winner Mbappe. (AS)

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says midfielder Ivan Rakitic is not for sale amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Croatian is believed to be a target for the Parisians but Valverde has moved to quash talk he will join the French side. "He is a fundamental player for us and I am counting on him due to what he does for us, the importance he had for the team last season was clear," Valverde said. "I hope that he stays here. I want to have the best players here and he is one of the best." (Marca)

Italy

Juventus have told Paris Saint-Germain to forget interest in German midfielder Sami Khedira

Juventus have told Paris Saint-Germain to forget interest in German midfielder Sami Khedira. The World Cup winner was on the Parisians' shortlist but the Bianconeri have no interest in selling - particularly after allowing midfield colleague Claudio Marchisio to leave the Allianz Stadium. (Calciomercato)

Having lost Anderson Talisca to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, Besiktas are targeting Internazionale's Joao Mario as his replacement. The Portuguese spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United but did not do enough to earn a permanent move to the London Stadium. (Calciomercato)

France

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou will move out on loan once more with a return to France on the cards. Having struggled to make an impression at Burnley in the second half of last season the 23-year-old will link up with St. Etienne for the 2018/19 campaign. (France Football)

Highly rated winger Maxwell Cornet looks set to leave Lyon this summer. Wolfsburg had been leading the chase for the 21-year-old but now face stiff competition from Sevilla. (L'Equipe)

Celtic could sell striker Moussa Dembele before the end of the month and Ligue 1 side Marseille are one of the clubs interested in the 22-year-old. (La Provence)

Goncalo Guedes is being targetted by Wolves, according to reports

Wolves have entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Goncalo Guedes, though the player remains set on a permanent switch to Valencia after impressing on loan last season. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund's striker search looks to finally be over with Barcelona outcast Paco Alcacer closing in on a move to the Westfalenstadion. BVB will pay an initial €2.2m (£2m) loan fee for the season with an option to sign the Spanish hitman for between €20m-€25m (£18m-£22.5m). They will pay the 24-year-old's entire €4m yearly salary for the duration of his loan spell. (SportBild)

Turkey

Former Swansea City flop Renato Sanches is nearing another loan move away from Bayern Munich. After struggling to make an impression in the Premier League the Portuguese international, 21, will be allowed to join Fenerbahce for the season for a loan fee of €2.5m (£2.25m). (Fanatik)

Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill has emerged as a surprise target for Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under new head coach Sarri. He has reportedly been given permission to discuss a move with Gala. (Fotomac)