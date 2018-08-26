Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea's Eden Hazard could still join Real Madrid

Eden Hazard's dad has revealed the Real transfer target may have joined had Zinedine Zidane remained at the Bernabeu

We're into the final week of the summer transfer window for clubs in Germany, Spain and France and the back pages are busier than ever as a result.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the day's continental press to bring you the best of the transfer news from across Europe.

Belgium

Eden Hazard's father has revealed the Real Madrid transfer target could have joined had Zinedine Zidane remained at the Bernabeu. "It could have been a different story if Zidane had continued as Real Madrid coach," he said. "Eden has another year on his contract next summer, and it's possible that he'll still end up at Real." (Hiet Niewuwsblad)

Spain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has his heart set on a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and will not contemplate signing anyone else if he cannot strike a deal for the teenager. Real's chances of signing the World Cup winner hinge on a UEFA hearing into Financial Fair Play irregularities on Monday. (AS)

Real president Florentino Perez has his heart set on a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba will join Barcelona. There is an agreement in place between club and player and the only detail to iron out now is when the Frenchman will move to the Catalan giants. That is according to reports in Spain, anyway. It is claimed the World Cup winner is desperate to play alongside Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. (Don Balon)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will reportedly join Barcelona

Barcelona are weighing up a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl as a deputy to Sergio Busquets. The 27-year-old Slovenian international has also been linked with Atletico Madrid. Barca could move for Kampl after their hopes of signing Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong were ended. (Sport)

Sevilla are considering making a second offer for Lyon striker Mariano Diaz after seeing an initial bid of €25m rejected by the French side. It's believed OL are holding out for around €40m for the former Real Madrid youngster. (Marca)

The Andalusian side are also keen on one-time Manchester United player Shinji Kagawa, now of Borussia Dortmund. (El Desmarque)

Italy

World Cup finalists Mario Mandzukic had the chance to leave Juventus this summer. The Croatian forward was subject of Manchester United transfer rumours but Bianconeri coach Max Allegri convinced the 32-year-old to remain in Turin. (Calciomercato)

Mario Mandzukic had the chance to leave Juventus this summer

Marseille are keen on Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman. The 28-year-old is under contract until 2022 the OM might test Roma's resolve with an opening offer of €30m. "He is indeed one of the big players in Europe," said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, who was Roma boss until 2016. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has quashed any chance of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking after Los Cules' 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, he said: "I had several days to think a little and talk about different things...I spent four years spectacular here. I wish to stay many more years." (Le10Sport)

Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic has quashed any chance of a move to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have a five-man shortlist to fill the left-back position, headed by Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis. They would also consider Tottenham Hotspur outcast Danny Rose, Bayern Munich's Juan Bernat, Wendell of Bayer Leverkusen and Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez. (Le10Sport)

Former Nice star Hatem Ben Arfa could return to the club after two years away. The 31-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain under acrimonious circumstances at the end of last season and has been without a club since. He shone with the Cote D'Azur outfit in 2015/16, scoring 17 times in 34 Ligue 1 outings to earn a move to the Parc des Princes. (RMC Sport)

As well as having their eyes on Roma midfielder Strootman, Marseille are reportedly keen on Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb. Much will depend on whether Bayern Munich's Sebastian Rudy can be persuaded to move to Gelsenkirchen. If he can, Bentaleb could become available at around €20m. (France Football)

Turkey

Fenerbahce's attempts to sign a new goalkeeper have led them to Portugal U23 stopper Bruno Varela, currently at Benfica. An agreement has been reached in principle and Varela will meet the Super Lig side for further talks, though PSG No.2 Kevin Trapp remains an alternative. (Fanatik)