Kevin Strootman joins Marseille from Roma
Last Updated: 28/08/18 4:50pm
Marseille have completed the signing of Kevin Strootman from Roma.
The 28-year-old midfielder is moving to the Ligue 1 club for an initial fee of £23m.
The deal for the Netherlands international also includes a number of performance-related add-ons.
Strootman joined Roma from PSV Eindhoven in July 2013. He made 130 appearances for the club and scored 13 goals.
👋 Hey @ASRomaEN, we good enough at this?— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) August 28, 2018
First time, so don't be too harsh.....!😏 pic.twitter.com/b9kGKhV2by
He was previously with Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht and PSV.
Strootman has played 40 times for his country, scoring three goals.
