Kevin Strootman joins Marseille from Roma

Last Updated: 28/08/18 4:50pm

Kevin Strootman is on his way to Marseille

Marseille have completed the signing of Kevin Strootman from Roma.

The 28-year-old midfielder is moving to the Ligue 1 club for an initial fee of £23m.

The deal for the Netherlands international also includes a number of performance-related add-ons.

Strootman joined Roma from PSV Eindhoven in July 2013. He made 130 appearances for the club and scored 13 goals.

He was previously with Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht and PSV.

Strootman has played 40 times for his country, scoring three goals.

