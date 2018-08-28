Kevin Strootman joins Marseille from Roma

Kevin Strootman is on his way to Marseille

Marseille have completed the signing of Kevin Strootman from Roma.

The 28-year-old midfielder is moving to the Ligue 1 club for an initial fee of £23m.

The deal for the Netherlands international also includes a number of performance-related add-ons.

Strootman joined Roma from PSV Eindhoven in July 2013. He made 130 appearances for the club and scored 13 goals.

👋 Hey @ASRomaEN, we good enough at this?



First time, so don't be too harsh.....!😏 pic.twitter.com/b9kGKhV2by — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) August 28, 2018

He was previously with Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht and PSV.

Strootman has played 40 times for his country, scoring three goals.