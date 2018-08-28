Yaya Toure agent claims client has undergone medical in London

Yaya Toure is a free agent after leaving Manchester City

Yaya Toure's agent has posted a cryptic message on Twitter claiming the Ivory Coast international has passed a medical in London.

Toure's deal at the Etihad expired earlier this summer as he ended his eight-year affair with the club in style - winning his third Premier League title in record-breaking fashion.

The former Barcelona midfielder is yet to announce where he will be moving next, but his agent dropped a big hint on Tuesday evening suggesting news of his future is close.

🔥🔥🔥 Toure @YayaToure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract. — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018

Dimitry Seluk posted on Twitter: "Yaya Toure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract."

West Ham boss Mauricio Pellegrini has ruled out a move for the free agent, who he won the Premier League with while in charge of Manchester City.

The East End club, according to reports, had considered making a move for the 35-year-old.

In May, Toure's agent told Sky Sports News his client was keen to remain in the Premier League after leaving City, revealing he would be willing pay back half his wages if his new club were not satisfied with his performances.

"Yaya is fit and desperate to prove he's still the best central midfielder in the Premier League," Seluk said.

"Ivory Coast will not be in Russia for the World Cup and next season he will be fit, rested and stronger than ever.

"He's happy to accept a one-year deal to stay in England. And if his club are not satisfied with his performances, he will pay back half his wages, or the club can cancel his contract immediately, with no compensation."

Toure won three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and an FA Cup across 315 appearances for City, scoring 79 goals, since signing from Barcelona eight years ago.