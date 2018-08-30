WATCH: Copa Libertadores tie between River Plate and Racing Club marred by brawl

A lengthy brawl marred the end of the Copa Libertadores tie between River Plate and Racing Club.

With the home side winning 3-0 and on their way into the quarter-finals, Enzo Perez gestured towards Racing players as he was preparing to be substituted in the 82nd minute.

That sent Racing midfielder Ricardo Centurion into a rage - the 25-year-old kicking and then chasing Perez off the pitch, sparking a huge melee.

Referee Maria Diaz struggled to contain the situation for several minutes, eventually sending off the pair and then also Racing full-back Alexis Soto in stoppage time.