WATCH: Copa Libertadores tie between River Plate and Racing Club marred by brawl
Last Updated: 30/08/18 8:35pm
A lengthy brawl marred the end of the Copa Libertadores tie between River Plate and Racing Club.
With the home side winning 3-0 and on their way into the quarter-finals, Enzo Perez gestured towards Racing players as he was preparing to be substituted in the 82nd minute.
That sent Racing midfielder Ricardo Centurion into a rage - the 25-year-old kicking and then chasing Perez off the pitch, sparking a huge melee.
Referee Maria Diaz struggled to contain the situation for several minutes, eventually sending off the pair and then also Racing full-back Alexis Soto in stoppage time.
