Euro Paper Talk: Luka Modric commits to Real Madrid

ITALY

Luka Modric has opened up regarding his potential summer move, making it clear there was only going to be one outcome: "No, I am at the best club in the world, where I want to be. I am very happy to be here and nothing else. I want to continue working and doing things well as I have done in the last six years." (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Thursday's Champions League group stage draw has been hailed as favourable for both Juventus and Roma, with the former facing Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys. The side from the capital take on Real Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan and Roma were not as fortunate and it was a feeling backed up the former Italy manager Fabio Capello: "Inter really got the worst of it. Napoli had a very bad draw too and I think in both those groups it'll be a three-way battle for the two qualifying spots. It'll need a great Napoli and Inter from the very start to put themselves in a good position to go forward." (Sky Sports Italia)

SPAIN

Real Betis have not given up hope in signing Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko on deadline day. He has not been part of the club's matchday squad this term, the English side prefer a permanent deal worth around €16m, while the Spanish club would be keen to land him on loan. (Sevilla Info)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will spend this season on loan with Real Betis. The 22-year-old played 48 times under Unai Emery last season but does not figure prominently in Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans. It has been suggested a €30m purchase option has been included. (Marca)

FRANCE

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal to sign full-back Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich. It is believed the deal will see an end to their pursuit of Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid. (L'Equipe)

Without a club since the end of his contract with PSG, former Newcastle United attacker Hatem Ben Arfa is heading for Rennes. Nice had hopes of convincing him to make a return to the club, but the Breton club has the advantage. (MaxiFoot)

Lille's Brazilian midfielder, Thiago Mendes, could make a switch to the Bundesliga on Friday. The 26-year-old is linked with a €15m move to Wolfsburg. Lille still need to raise funds to avoid any financial sanctions. (L'Equipe)

GERMANY

Lyon were set to sell Maxwel Cornet to Wolfsburg, with a five-year-deal being agreed, but at the last minute, the Ligue 1 side's president Jean-Michel Aulas has put a stop to the deal, saying they want to find a replacement for the attacker before letting him go. (Kicker)