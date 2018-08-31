Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has 'important' role to play for club

0:42 Ruben Loftus-Cheek has impressed Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in training Ruben Loftus-Cheek has impressed Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in training

Maurizio Sarri insists Ruben Loftus-Cheek has an "important" role to play for Chelsea despite the England midfielder's lack of game time so far this season.

After impressing for Gareth Southgate's side at the World Cup in Russia this summer, many had expected Loftus-Cheek to finally break into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

However, the arrivals of fellow central midfielders Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic created further competition for places and the 22-year-old has seen just 22 minutes of action during Chelsea's first three games of the season.

With the transfer deadline open until Friday around most of Europe, Loftus-Cheek's lack of minutes led to speculation over whether he might be loaned out for a second consecutive season after spending his previous campaign with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool host Chelsea in Carabao Cup

"I'm very, very happy with him because in the last 10 days he has improved a lot," Sarri said. "So I am really very happy with him."

"I think that he will be important for sure. Starting from September we will play every three days and so I think that Loftus will be very important and very useful for us."

"It's not easy to play here because here there are 25 very good players and so it's not easy to play in the starting 11 but I think that he will improve more."

1:11 Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has tipped Eddie Howe to 'make a mark' on English football ahead of their first meeting as Premier League bosses Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has tipped Eddie Howe to 'make a mark' on English football ahead of their first meeting as Premier League bosses

Having been marked down as a major prospect from Chelsea's much-vaunted academy, Loftus-Cheek made his first-team debut in 2014 in the Champions League with Jose Mourinho as manager.

He made 13 Premier League appearances the following campaign as Guus Hiddink replaced Mourinho midway through the season, but when Antonio Conte arrived in 2016 he was cast aside once more.

Arsenal, Chelsea face long EL trips

His opportunity to impress came eventually came through a loan move to Palace and he did not disappoint, earning a World Cup place despite an injury-interrupted campaign.

Sarri was not willing to offer the same assurances to Loftus-Cheek's fellow academy product, Tammy Abraham, who also spent last season out on loan, at Swansea.

2:50 Highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea Highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

"Maybe Tammy but it's up to him," said Sarri when asked if any Chelsea players would be leaving before the transfer window closes.

"I am not able to guarantee to him a spot at the moment but if he wants to remain I'm really very happy with him because he's very young for a striker and can improve more."

Chelsea have recorded wins over Huddersfield, Arsenal and Newcastle to start the season, stealing an early march on reigning champions Manchester City who dropped points last weekend at Wolves.

Sarri's side will look to keep their perfect start going against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.